RIP Galaxy Tab S5: Samsung Reportedly Jumping to Galaxy Tab S6

Samsung won't be launching the Galaxy Tab S5 this year, according to a new report. Instead, the company will do away with the Galaxy Tab S5 branding altogether and move this year's flagship to the Galaxy Tab S6 branding.

That's the word from serial leaker Evan Blass over on Twitter @evleaks, who told his followers that Samsung has decided to go with Galaxy Tab S6 branding in this year's flagship tablet.

Although Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S4 last year and many had expected the Galaxy Tab S5 to hit store shelves this year, Samsung also released a decidedly midrange device earlier this year called the Galaxy Tab S5e. Offering a flagship Galaxy Tab S5 alongside the lower-end e model might serve to confuse customers.

If that sounds familiar, it's because Samsung has made similar decisions in the past. The company's Galaxy Note 6, for instance, never existed. Instead, Samsung jumped from the Galaxy Note 5 to the Galaxy Note 7 so the number it was using didn't confuse customers into thinking the device was less powerful than competing iPhones that had higher numbers.

Whatever the case, we still don't know when the Galaxy Tab S6 will be hitting store shelves. However, since Samsung will be holding a press event in early August to unveil its Galaxy Note 10, there's a good chance that the Galaxy Tab S6 could also be making an appearance at the Unpacked event.

If and when the Galaxy Tab S6 hits store shelves, it might not have very many surprises under the hood. That's because a Geekbench benchmark surfaced recently that suggests the device could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and ship with 6GB of RAM. It might also run on Android 9 Pie, according to SamMobile, which earlier reported on the benchmark leak.