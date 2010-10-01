G Styled: The Droid 2 R2-D2 Limited Edition - This Is The Droid You're Looking For!

I got a treat this week when I visited the Laptop Magazine office. We all know that the Motorola Droid 2 has come out on Verizon Wireless recently. But as if that wasn't enough, Motorola and Verizon Wireless did it one better with the R2-D2 edition. I love this phone!

Comparing this edition to the original, here are a few areas where the R2-D2 edition tops it: First, the front the metal outline is lighter than the original. Then there are the blue chrome accent keys on the side for the volume and camera. Towards the top of the front there are some (I'm guessing) R2-D2 like designs.

Of course there is an R2-D2 design on the back. I really wish that they'd kept the same complete look and feel they have of R2-D2 from the back to the front as well. When I first heard of this edition, I thought that the back would look cheesy or might have a plasticy look to it. But to my surprise, it was a well done metal backing.

The Star Wars extras are sweet. R2-D2 sound effects, Star Wars wallpapers... this is a Star Wars fan must have design. But is it for you? Here are my top 5 reasons you should buy it over the original Droid 2.

5. It is a limited edition, so get it while it lasts. It will be exclusive!

4. The design cues are much better with the lighter shade of metal & chrome blue accents.

3. The keyboard looks better with the silver coloring around it

2. You love Star Wars!

1. You can't get more Droid than R2-D2!

G Style Rating: Geek Chic

