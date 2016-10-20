Crowd-Sourced Surface Competitor Enters Sell Mode

Back in April, Finnish startup Eve-Tech was crowdsourcing the specs for its first 2-in-1, called the Pyramid Flipper. Now, the company is getting ready to put the final product, now dubbed the Eve V, through an Indiegogo campaign beginning on November 21. The first 500 units will be sold through that crowdfunding effort.

The Eve V, which is a detachable 2-in-1, similar to the Microsoft Surface, has been pulled together through discussion on EveTech's community.

Eve-Tech CEO Konstantinos Karatsevidis revealed the news to his community in a blog post, which also mentions that Intel had invested in the project. A spokesman for Eve-Tech declined to comment on how much Intel invested or specifically what its investment will be used for, though Karatsevidis' post says the team will get "top notch engineers to support us from Intel."

The company isn't talking about price and specs, though back in April it claimed that the device would cost less than $1,000 and include a 12.3-inch screen, a Core m5 Skylake CPU, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage, as well as support for USB Type-C, NFC and a fingerprint sensor.

The Indiegogo campaign this November will pay for manufacturing of the units, not development of the product, which Karatsevidis says is fully funded.