The First Crowdsourced 2-in-1 Is Crazy Cheap

Eve-Tech, a Finnish startup, is designing a powerful, cheap 2-in-1, but all of the ideas came from the company's online community. On March 31, the technical specifications were finalized for manufacturing.

The computer, which Eve-Tech claims is the "first-ever fully crowdsourced" 2-in-1, will feature an Intel Core m5 Skylake CPU, start at 8GB of RAM and feature options for 128GB or 256GB SSDs. Eve-Tech claims that the 2-in-1, code named Pyramid Flipper, will cost less than $1,000 (though no final price has been listed) A Microsoft Surface Pro 4 with 128 GB SSD, 4GB of RAM and an Intel Core m3 CPU runs for $899, so this more powerful device may be a good deal.

Additionally, the specs list support for USB Type-C, NFC and the ability to use Windows Hello via a fingerprint sensor or camera to unlock the computer.

The company's post listing the specs suggests that the next steps include sourcing different parts from China in April. In an email, the company said it would begin selling the final product this summer.

Eve-Tech's first device, the Eve T1, was a Windows 8.1 tablet that shipped in 2015.