How to Disable Nearby Sharing on Windows 10

Windows 10 PCs first got nearby sharing earlier this year in the April 2018 update. And while a feature comparable to Apple’s AirDrop is certainly useful at times, it’s a real annoyance on occasion too.
When on, the feature makes your machine visible on a shared network, thus allowing others to share files with it. And while this would typically be a plus, there are times when you’d rather disable the feature and remain a ghost on the network.
Here’s how it’s done.
- Open the Start menu and choose Settings.
- From the list of available options, select System.
- In the left sidebar, click Shared experiences.
- Under Share across devices, flip the toggle to Off.
To turn it back on you can simply follow the above steps and toggle Nearby sharing (Step 4) on.
Credit: Laptop Mag