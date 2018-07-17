Trending

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 with Amber Lake Just Leaked

By News 

Somebody call a plumber, because Dell has a few leaks.

According to our sister site Tom's Hardware, the company's Chilean arm accidentally spilled the beans about the next XPS 13 2-in-1. Even better (or worse, if you're Dell), they also revealed the existence of Intel's upcoming update to its Y-series chip dubbed Amber Lake.

This new convertible looks like it might be a refresh, which means that the notebook's overall aesthetic isn't changing (say hello to the nose cam). That means you'll still get the super-slim InfinityEdge bezels which will only serve to enhance the 13.3-inch touchscreen available in 1920 x 1080 or 2560 x 1440. The laptops will also feature up to 16GB of RAM with a maximum storage of 1TB and a 46 WHr battery.

As far as the new processors, according to Dell's site, the 8th Gen Intel Amber Lake CPUs will come in two flavors: the Core i5-8200Y processor and the Core i7-8500 chip. Although there aren't any technical details to be found, it's an intriguing look into the future of Intel ultra-low-power chips as well as convertible systems.

Sherri L. Smith

Sherri L. Smith has been cranking out product reviews for Laptopmag.com since 2011. In that time, she's reviewed more than her share of laptops, tablets, smartphones and everything in between. The resident gamer and audio junkie, Sherri was previously a managing editor for Black Web 2.0 and contributed to BET.Com and Popgadget.