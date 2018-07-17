Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 with Amber Lake Just Leaked

Somebody call a plumber, because Dell has a few leaks.

According to our sister site Tom's Hardware, the company's Chilean arm accidentally spilled the beans about the next XPS 13 2-in-1. Even better (or worse, if you're Dell), they also revealed the existence of Intel's upcoming update to its Y-series chip dubbed Amber Lake.

This new convertible looks like it might be a refresh, which means that the notebook's overall aesthetic isn't changing (say hello to the nose cam). That means you'll still get the super-slim InfinityEdge bezels which will only serve to enhance the 13.3-inch touchscreen available in 1920 x 1080 or 2560 x 1440. The laptops will also feature up to 16GB of RAM with a maximum storage of 1TB and a 46 WHr battery.

As far as the new processors, according to Dell's site, the 8th Gen Intel Amber Lake CPUs will come in two flavors: the Core i5-8200Y processor and the Core i7-8500 chip. Although there aren't any technical details to be found, it's an intriguing look into the future of Intel ultra-low-power chips as well as convertible systems.