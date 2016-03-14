Trending

Dell Unveils Linux-Powered XPS 13 Developer Edition

If you prefer Linux to Windows, Dell has a new lightweight laptop for you to consider. The company just launched the XPS 13 Developer Edition, which comes with Ubuntu Linux 14.04 SP1 preloaded instead of Windows 10. Starting at $1,549, the developer edition comes in three different configurations, each with Core i7 processors and 13.3-inch, 3200 x 1800 touch screens. 

Our favorite laptop overall, the Dell XPS 13 packs long battery life, strong performance and a gorgeous, nearly-bezel free screen into an extremely light package. The base model of the regular XPS 13 weighs just 2.6 pounds and starts at $799 with a Core i3 processor, but configurations with the 3200 x 1800 touch screen, which the Developer Edition has, tip the scales at a still-svelte 2.9 pounds and start at $1,399 with a Core i5 CPU. 

In addition to its high-res display, the $1,549 config of the XPS 13 Developer Edition comes with a Core i7-6560U CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB PCIe SSD. The non-developer edition of the XPS 13 with the same specs and Windows 10 Home costs $100 more, but comes with a special gold-colored chassis. 

Dell is also selling $1,949 and $2,349 configurations of the Dell XPS 13 Developer edition. The $1,949 XPS 13 has the same Core i7 CPU but jumps up to 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD while the $2,349 XPS 13 swaps out the 512GB SSD for a 1TB model. You can get a Windows XPS 13 with the same specs as the $1,949 Developer Edition for $1,999.

Linux fans who want a less expensive XPS 13 or longer endurance should consider buying one of the Windows models that comes with a non-touch display and installing Ubuntu after purchase. On the Laptop Mag Battery Test, a non-touch model lasted 11 hours and 42 minutes while the touch version clocked in at 8 hours and 8 minutes. Dell sells a model with a Core i5 CPU, 1920 x 1080 display and 128GB SSD for $999.

