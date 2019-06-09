The 4 Best Gaming Laptops of Computex 2019

Between dual screens, 5G laptops and Intel’s new Ice Lake chips, this year’s Computex was full of surprises. But for forum member, Airfkimo, it’s all about the gaming laptops.

They write,

“I am looking for a gaming laptop in 2019 [C]omputex computer show[.] I have spent a year saving money to buy a new Laptop. Do you have any suggestions for laptop brands or models?”

Airfkimo has a few requests for their ideal laptop. Since they primarily play Apex Legends and other AAA titles, performance is a major concern. But they also want to look good while they play since LED lighting effects is another must have. They’re less concerned about weight, which leaves us some room to recommend a gaming beast or two.

MSI GT76 Titan

Our pick for best gaming laptop of the show, the MSI GT76 Titan is an undeniable powerhouse. Not only does this behemoth have an overclockable desktop Intel Core i9 processor with a Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 GPU, there's room for up to 64GB of RAM and 4 PCIe SSDs which more than delivers on Airfkimo's performance checklist. And let's not forget the new sexy silver redesign. It's the best representation of the "more is more" mantra. However, all that bounty is going cost a pretty penny starting at $3,699.

Alienware m15/17

Looking for a light show? You can't go wrong with either the Alienware m15 or 17. Starting at $1,499, both systems sport the company's new out-of-this Legend design which is sleek, futuristic with plenty of customizable RGB lighting. But these Alienwares are more than pretty faces, they can be configured with up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 processor with a 2TB PCIe SSD and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU with 8GB of VRAM. The m15 also offers several panel option including a FHD panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a 4K OLED screen. This also marks the first time the 15-inch will feature a Tobii eye tracker, opening up new avenues of play and productivity.

Gigabyte Aero 17

Gigabyte's stepping up its game. Rather than saving all the high-powered specs for its Aorus line, the company is placing them in its first 17-inch gaming laptop, the Aero 17. Inside its 5.5-pound, 15.5 x 10.6 x 0.9-inch aluminum chassis you’ll find up to a 9th Gen Intel i9 CPU, 64GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage and an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU. Although it’s set to launch in August, pricing has yet to be announced, but I’d be prepared to spend at least $3,000 on this baby.

HP Omen X 2S

Two is always better than one, especially when it comes to displays. HP takes this to heart with the Omen X 2S, the company’s first dual screen gaming laptop. In addition to the traditional 15.6-inch panel, there’s a 6-inch screen embedded into the top of the deck that will show secondary information (think mini-maps) that could fit on the larger screen. Similar to the competition, the laptop will feature a 9th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, up to 32GB of RAM, up to a 1TB SSD, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q graphics with 8GB of VRAM. The laptop is currently available starting at $2,099.