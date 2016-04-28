Trending

How to Clear Your Internet History in Internet Explorer

By News 

Whether you share your laptop or plan to sell it, there are many reasons to erase your browser history. Like all web browsers, Internet Explorer makes it easy to wipe away the records of the sites you've visited. Here's how.

1. Click on the Settings icon in the top right corner.

2. Select Internet options.

3. Click Delete.

4. Click Delete. Check the box next to Download History if you don’t want others to use IE to see the files you’ve saved and check the boxes next to form data or passwords if you want to erase that information as well.

5. Click OK.

Your internet history in Internet Explorer has been erased.

Henry T. Casey

After graduating from Bard College a B.A. in Literature, Henry T. Casey worked in publishing and product development at Rizzoli and The Metropolitan Museum of Art, respectively. Henry joined Tom's Guide and LAPTOP having written for The Content Strategist, Tech Radar and Patek Philippe International Magazine. He divides his free time between going to live concerts, listening to too many podcasts, and mastering his cold brew coffee process. Content rules everything around him.