Killer Deal: Lenovo IdeaPad 330s Now Just $399

Now that Memorial Day sales are in full swing, retailers are offering some of the best laptop deals of the year.

Walmart, for instance, has the Lenovo IdeaPad 330s on sale for $399. That's $200 off and $30 cheaper than Amazon's price for the same machine.

Buy the Lenovo IdeaPad 330s for $399 ($200 off) at Walmart

The IdeaPad 330s is a budget laptop that doesn't skimp on performance. It features a 15.6-inch 1366 x 768 LCD, 1.6Ghz Core i5-8250U quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM with 16GB Optane memory, and a 1TB HDD.

Lenovo laptops are renown for their style and reliable build quality. Despite its bargain bin price, the IdeaPad 330s keeps in line with that tradition. It has a no-nonsense design that forgoes a plastic exterior for one that's made of polished aluminum.

Compared to similarly priced laptops, the IdeaPad 330s is one of the most portable options. It weighs a mere 4.5 pounds and sports a svelte 14.1 x 10.2 x 0.9-inches.

In terms of performance, the IdeaPad 330s' quad-core CPU should provide ample horsepower for everyday tasks.

Keep in mind that this IdeaPad 330s uses Intel's 620 GPU, so it's more suitable for streaming movies than it is for gaming. It also sports a 1366 x 768 resolution display, which is perhaps our biggest gripe with this machine.

Nevertheless, it's a great value for anyone searching for a stylish, low-priced laptop.