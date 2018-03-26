Best Buy's Apple Sale Discounts iPads, Mac Laptops

Best Buy is renown for its Apple discounts, but this week's sale is different. It comes just days before Apple's March keynote. That means only one thing — it's time for a fire sale on some of our favorite Apple gear.

For a limited time, the big box retailer is taking $100 off the 128GB iPad Mini 4 Tablet. The iPad Mini 4 is a compact tablet with premium features. Originally priced at $399, the 7.9-inch slate offers a 2048 x 1536-pixel resolution display that can show 99.8 percent of the sRGB gamut. That beats 90 percent of the tablet average.

Buy on Best Buy

Powering Apple's tablet is Cupertino's A8 CPU and M8 coprocessor coupled with 2GB of RAM. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 1.2MP FaceTime camera. In terms of battery life, the iPad Mini 4 lasted just shy of 9.5 hours on a single charge, which is longer than the 8:48 tablet average.

In addition to the iPad Mini 4, Best Buy is also taking up to $250 off Apple's 2017 MacBook Air family. After discount, you can get:

The MacBook Air is Apple's entry-level laptop. Although it relies on a 7th-gen Intel processor — rather than a newer 8th-gen CPU — it's the cheapest Mac laptop you can buy and still a solid pick for cash-strapped students.

Better yet, if you're a student with a valid .edu address, you can sign up for Best Buy's Student Deals newsletter and get an instant $50 off discount code which stacks with Best Buy's Apple sale. That will result in MacBook Air prices of $799.99, $949.99, and $1,249.99.

Best Buy's Apple sale ends March 31.