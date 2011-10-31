Trending

Barnes & Noble to Launch Nook Color 2 November 7th?

By News 

It looks like Barnes & Noble is planning something big for Monday, November 7th. We just received an invitation, shown above, to a press event that morning. Though the company hasn't said what it plans to say, we can only guess that the "very special announcement" will involve a new version of its Nook Color eReader.

For a year now, the original Nook Color has been the gold standard in color eReaders and low-cost tablets. The Android-powered, 7-inch slate offers a wide selection of eBooks and Barnes & Noble-approved apps surrounded by an attractive, consumer-friendly UI.

However, since Amazon announced its gorgeous, dual-core powered Kindle Fire tablet earlier this month, we've been waiting for Barnes & Noble's response.  As of today, the original Nook Color remains $249, $50 more than the Kindle Fire, yet with less speed, fewer apps, a duller screen, and no real music / video partners.  

We predict that the new Nook Color will boast improved video and music choices, along with additional power and a brighter screen. We'll be at the event on Monday morning so stay tuned.

Avram Piltch

The official Geeks Geek, as his weekly column is titled, Avram Piltch has guided the editorial and production of Laptopmag.com since 2007. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram programmed several of LAPTOP's real-world benchmarks, including the LAPTOP Battery Test. He holds a master’s degree in English from NYU.