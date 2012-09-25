Barnes and Noble's Nook Video Service Takes on Amazon Video

Barnes & Noble wants in on the video-on-demand app service, and with its new Nook Video service, it will be ready to compete. The bookseller's video service will premiere this fall with movies and TV shows from leading studios that will be accessible on Nooks "and other devices via soon-to-launch free Nook Video apps."

The Nook Video catalog will include standard and high-definition content from Disney, HBO, Sony Pictures, Starz, Viacom and Warner Bros. Specifically, the company boasts that it will feature "The Avengers", "Breaking Bad", "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart", "The Walking Dead" and "The Hangover", among others.

Videos can be streamed and downloaded from the Nook Store, and they will be stored in the Nook Cloud. And just like the Nook Reading apps save your place in a book and sync that place across devices, so shall the Nook Video apps. So, if you are on minute 23 of the "True Blood" season finale on one device, but want to switch to a new one, you'll be able to pick up exactly where you left off.

As a company that bridges physical media with digital, it may come as no surprise that Barnes & Noble is taking the same approach to video. The Nook Video service will support UltraViolet to integrate physical DVDs and digital video. Nook owners will be able to link an UltraViolet account to a Nook account, which will provide access to previously and newly purchased UltraViolet-enabled movies and TV shows.

“As one of the world’s largest retailers of physical video discs and digital copyrighted content, our new NOOK Video service will give our customers another way to be entertained with a vast and growing digital video collection, as part of our expansive NOOK Store,” said William J. Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Barnes & Noble.

There has been no official release date offered, as of yet.