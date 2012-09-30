Barnes and Noble Drops Nook Simple Touch with GlowLight Price to $119

Just in time for the holidays, Barnes & Noble has dropped the price of its Nook Simple Touch with GlowLight to $119. The company says the price change has been in the works for several months, despite Amazon's recent announcement of a $119 Kindle Paperwhite, which is currently available for pre-order.

Both offer 6-inch E Ink backlit displays with access to huge content libraries. Comparing the two by the specs and features, the 6-inch Nook features physical page turn buttons, expandable storage via microSD, no ads and is slightly lighter weight. However, the Kindle Paperwhite offers parental controls, double the battery life with the light on, Amazon's lending library for Prime members and the company's X-ray feature.

We're excited to get our hands on the two side-by-side to compare the lights themselves. In the meantime, bedtime reading just got less expensive across the board. And since 64 percent of people read in bed, that's a great thing.