Back-to-School Deal Alert: Surface Pro 4 from $605

Despite being replaced by the newer Surface Pro, the Surface Pro 4 is still an excellent 2-in-1 that's perfectly suited for college-bound students.
Amazon and the Microsoft Store are currently slashing the price of this convertible, but whereas Microsoft is selling the entry-level model for $649, Amazon offers an even lower price of just $605. Across the board, Amazon's prices are significantly cheaper and hands-down the best Surface Pro 4 deals we've ever seen.
All of the configurations currently on sale include a 12-inch, 2736 x 1824 resolution touchscreen LCD, 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front camera, USB connectivity, and an SD card slot.
Below, we've listed some of the best Surface Pro 4 deals of the moment:
- 12.3-inch/2.2GHz Core m3/4GB/128GB SSD for $604.99 ($45 under MS Store)
- 12.3-inch/3GHz Core i5/4GB/128GB SSD for $677.87 ($171 under MS Store)
- 12.3-inch/3GHz Core i5/8GB/256GB SSD for $1,049 ($150 under MS Store)
- 12.3-inch/3.4GHz Core i7/8GB/256GB SSD for $1,110.99 ($389 under MS Store)
- 12.3-inch/2.4GHz Core i5/16GB/512GB SSD for $1,689.99 ($110 under MS Store)
All of the models above include the Surface Pen, but not Microsoft's Type Cover, which you can get for an extra $104.99 on Amazon. That's $25 cheaper than Microsoft's price.