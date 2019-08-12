Apple's Next iPad Pro Could Have iPhone 11's Triple-Camera Setup

The iPhone 11 won't be the only Apple product with a three-camera setup. Japanese supply chain source Mac Otakara (via Apple Insider) reported on Saturday that the next iPad Pro will have a triple-lens camera array while a 10.2-inch iPad will come with dual sensors.

Mac Otakara is basing its evidence on third-party accessory makers and says that the new iPads will launch in October.

As much as we like to take jabs at people for snapping photos with a tablet, the iPad has always been a capable camera replacement. We found in our most recent 12.9-inch iPad Pro review that the 12-megapixel camera on thetablet captures sharp, colorful images. That was with a single lens, with three, the iPad Pro could give the iPhone's camera a run for its money.

Apple updated the iPad Air and iPad mini earlier this year and is expected to launch new iPad and iPad Pro models in the fall. Based on regulatory filings, Apple could unveil two new iPad models at its annual September event. If rumors hold true, these next-gen tablets would be the first iPads with multiple camera sensors. Apple has been using dual sensors in its iPhones for years but even the latest iPad has only a single 8-MP lens while the prosumer-grade iPad Pro has a 12-MP camera.

The iPad Pro won't be the only Apple product with three lenses; The iPhone 11 is also expected to add a third superwide-angle lens, alongside its standard lens and zoom camera. Rumors suggest the extra lens could be used for advanced 3D sensing and stereoscopic vision for improving the iPhone's augmented reality capabilities. If the iPad Pro receives the same three-camera array as the iPhone 11, then it's reasonable to expect that it will ship with similar AR capabilities.

We'll likely learn more about the next-gen iPad, iPad Pro and iPhone 11 at Apple's Special Event in September.