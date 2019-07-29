Two New iPad Models Coming in 2019 (Report)

Regulatory filings from earlier this month hinted at Apple releasing five new iPads in 2019. Now that figure is up to seven.

Apple recently filed entries for two new iPad models with the Asian Economic Commission (ECC) database, as spotted by Apple Insider. Listed under the identifiers of A2200 and A2232, this pair of tablets could very well be different configurations of a new 10.2-inch iPad, which is rumored to replace the current 9.7-inch model.

These two latest filings join five others from earlier this month, all of which are listed as running iPadOS 13 (previously iOS).

Which exact models we're looking at in these filings remains a mystery, but it appears Apple is going to make wholesale changes to its lineup of tablets by the end of this year. We're also left to speculating when these devices will launch, although Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-regarded Apple analyst who has some thoughts about the rumored 16-inch MacBook Pro, predicts Apple will unveil an updated iPad mini and two new iPad Pro models in the fourth quarter.

Apple currently sells five different iPads: the 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pros, iPad Air, iPad, iPad mini. Based on these filings, we wouldn't be surprised to see a sixth family member. We also wouldn't rule out Apple streamlining its offerings, as it did with its MacBook laptops when it discontinued the 12-inch MacBook and last-gen MacBook Air.

Apple will hold its big hardware event in September where we'll see its new iPhones, Apple Watch and perhaps even a slew of new tablets.