Killer Deal: iPad Pro Now $200 Off on Amazon

We didn't get a new iPad Pro at Apple's September event. But don't worry, a new version is coming. And that means that now is the best time to steal great deals on the current models. Amazon is selling the iPad with 1TB of storage for $1,149, or $200 off its original retail price.

We don't often see sales on the iPad Pro, so those who want the world's most powerful tablet should jump on this deal. Best of all, the deal applies to both the Silver and Space Gray versions of Apple's flagship slate.

Amazon also cut the price of the 64GB, 256GB and 512GB models, but those discounts are less substantial. The base model with 64GB is now $747 after $52 savings, while the 256GB model goes for $900 ($49 off) and the 512GB will run you $999 ($149 off).

With performance that exceeds most laptops and a hefty price tag, the iPad Pro was designed for creatives and power users who want a mobile solution without sacrificing power. While we're currently reviewing the 11-inch model that's on sale (expect a review in the coming days), the 12.9-inch version impressed us with its modern design, gorgeous display, blazing-fast speeds and long battery life.

Yes, Apple is expected to release a new iPad Pro with a three-camera setup at a yet-to-be announced October event, but it will be a while before we start seeing deals on that rumored model. So if you want the best tablet Apple has to offer, now is the time to buy one.