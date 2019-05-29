Killer Deal: $220 Off iPad Pro 12.9-inch Tablet

The best tablet for power users is undoubtedly Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It packs unrivaled processing power, an epic 13-hour battery and one of the most immersive tablet screens we've seen.

Unfortunately for your wallet, all that muscle doesn't come cheap. Luckily, Amazon is taking $81 to $220 off various model's of Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro tablets.

Deals include:

Rated our Editor's Choice for professional tablets, the 12.9 inch iPad Pro features a Liquid Retina display, Apple Pencil support and, best of all, truly impressive processor speed.

In Geekbench 4 performance tests, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2018's A12X Bionic CPU blew past the Microsoft Surface Pro 6, the Dell XPS 13, and even the 13-inch MacBook Pro in Geekbench 4 performance tests, despite the Core i7 CPUs in the latter two. Moreover, the iPad Pro bested its competitors in video transcoding, photo processing, and battery life.