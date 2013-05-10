Android Powers More Than Half Of Mobile Devices Worldwide

Android continues to rule the mobile market as we dive into the second quarter of 2013. New statistics from Canalys show that Google’s mobile OS has powered the majority of smart devices as of last quarter. The total number of mobile device shipments hit 308.7 million units during this year’s first quarter, marking an annual growth of 37.4 percent. This number encapsulates laptops, tablets and smartphones combined, but the report does specify that the tablet market is growing the fastest. Worldwide slate shipments increased by 106.1 percent year-on-year, with 41.9 million units shipped during Q1 2013.

In terms of the mobile space, Apple is trailing far behind Android’s 59.5 percent of the market with 19.3 percent, and Microsoft falls just below Apple with 18.1 percent. Keep in mind, these numbers refer to notebook shipments as well as smartphones and tablets, which explains why Microsoft is nearly on par with Apple. Recent statistics from Kantar show that Windows Phone only accounts for 6.7 percent of the U.S. smartphone market. While this shows growth for the platform, the iPhone is responsible for 17.3 percent of the market.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung accounts for the lion’s share of Android’s market share claiming 26.6 percent of all mobile devices sold in Q1 2013. Apple accounted for 19.3 percent of devices sold last quarter, while Lenovo came in third with 5 percent.