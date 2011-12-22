Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich Coming to Sony Ericsson Xperia Handsets by March 2012

Sony Ericsson had previously confirmed that its Xperia smartphones would be getting the Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich update, but now we have a definitive time table for several of their models. According to a post on Sony's official product blog, Ice Cream Sandwich updates will start rolling out beginning March 2012.

The Arc S, Neo V, and Ray are up first, getting doused with Ice Cream flavoring beginning late March or early April.

The Active, Arc, Mini, Mini Pro, Neo, Play and Xperia Pro handsets are on track to follow shortly afterward, receiving the update in late April to early May. Even the Sony Live Walkman hasn't been neglected, as Sony Ericsson plans to upgrade it in the same time period.

For the full rundown on the Ice Cream Sandwich update for Xperia smartphones, head over to Sony Ericsson's blog.