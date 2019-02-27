Amazon's SanDisk Sale Includes SSDs from $50

These days, it's easier than ever to max out your device's storage capacity. Fortunately, Amazon is making it easy to re-up your storage capacity.
Shop the 1-Day Amazon Storage Sale
Today only, the retailer is taking up to 69 percent off select storage devices from SanDisk, WD, and G-Technology. After discount, prices start as low as $5.34. Notable deals include:
- SanDisk Class 10 SDHC 16GB Card for $5.34 ($2 off)
- SanDisk UltraFit 128GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $18.39 ($19 off)
- SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC Card for $29.21 ($10 off)
- SanDisk Ultra 3D 250GB SSD for $49.99 ($60 off)
- WD Gaming Drive Works External 2TB HDD for $63.99 ($26 off)
- WD Elements 3TB Portable HDD for $69.99 ($25 off)
- shop the entire 1-day storage sale
Amazon's sale includes portable hard drives, SSDs, and USB flash drives. The sale ends today, so make sure to grab what you need while you can.
