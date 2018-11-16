Killer Black Friday Deal: Fire HD 10 Tablet Is $50 Off

Update Nov. 2019: This sale is now over, but make sure to follow our best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals coverage for 2019's holiday sales.

Black Friday has started at Amazon HQ and today's wave of deals brings a variety of price cuts on its Fire Tablets.

Currently, you can get the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet for $99.99. Normally priced at $149.99, that's $50 off and tied as the best price we've seen all year for this tablet.

In our Fire HD 10 review, we praised the tablet's bright vivid screen and snappy performance. With a 10.1-inch Full HD display, it's the largest in Amazon's tablet lineup. It features a 1.GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 32GB of expandable storage. The Alexa-enabled Fire HD 10 lets you enjoy hands-free video calling with friends and family using the Alexa App or compatible device.

It also makes daily tasks like checking your calendar or getting real-time weather and traffic reports a voice command away.

Other tablet (and non-tablet) deals in Amazon's sale include: