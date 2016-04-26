This $79 Laptop Redefines What 'Budget' Means

The current generation of Chromebooks and budget Windows laptops are already pretty affordable, often costing $200 or less. But with its new 11.6-inch laptop running an Android-based OS, Chinese manufacturer Allwinner has reached a shocking new low of $79.

The caveat is that in order to get that bargain basement price, you’ll have to make a bulk order on the lowest-spec model which features a quad-core ARM Cortex A53 CPU, 1GB of RAM and just 8GB of storage. However, paying an extra $20 will get you a more well-equipped model with 2GB of RAM and larger flash storage.

Part of the secret to Allwinner’s thrifty formula lies in its use of Remix OS, which is a desktop-tailored version of Android. That means you'll get a much more robust working environment than if you simply attached a keyboard to a traditional Android device.

Allwinner also has a 14.1-inch laptop that could cost as little as $99, but like its smaller sibling, final pricing will depend on bulk orders keeping production costs down. And even if Allwinner can’t exactly hit that $79 goal, the company's upcoming laptop line could still offer a 50 percent savings over what’s on the market right now. If you want to get a closer look, check out a hands-on video from the folks at ARMdevices.net.

Image via ARMdevices.net’s Youtube channel