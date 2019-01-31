Act Fast: Amazon Slashes Logitech Prices by 60 Percent

From headsets to gaming mice, Amazon is slashing the price of a variety of Logitech gear during its latest flash sale.

To be fair, Logitech sales are somewhat common at Amazon. However, today's sale includes deeper-than-average discounts on Logitech gear that sister site Tom's Guide has deemed Editor's Choice-worthy.

This includes items like the Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse, which is on sale for just $24.99, and the Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless Gaming Headset, which is 50 percent off. Notable Logitech gear on sale includes:

Like all of Amazon's flash sales, today's deals will expire at 2:59am ET.