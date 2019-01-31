Act Fast: Amazon Slashes Logitech Prices by 60 Percent

From headsets to gaming mice, Amazon is slashing the price of a variety of Logitech gear during its latest flash sale.
To be fair, Logitech sales are somewhat common at Amazon. However, today's sale includes deeper-than-average discounts on Logitech gear that sister site Tom's Guide has deemed Editor's Choice-worthy.
This includes items like the Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse, which is on sale for just $24.99, and the Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless Gaming Headset, which is 50 percent off. Notable Logitech gear on sale includes:
- Logitech G602 Wireless Gaming Mouse for $24.99 ($55 off)
- Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 ($90 off)
- Logitech G933 Artemis Spectrum Wireless Gaming Headset for $99.99 ($100 off)
- Logitech Z906 5.1 Surround Sound Speaker System for $199.99 ($199 off)
- shop the entire Logitech sale at Amazon
Like all of Amazon's flash sales, today's deals will expire at 2:59am ET.