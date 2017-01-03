Acer's $9,000 Curved Gaming Laptop is Totally Insane

When we first saw a tease of the Acer Predator 21X last year, we were hyped. The laptop has a mammoth 21-inch curved display, a mechanical keyboard and two Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPUs. At CES in Las Vegas, Acer told us more about the 15-pound powerhouse, including more specs and its steep starting price of almost $9,000.

Why You Should Care

With the Predator 21X, you get a giant 2560 x 1080 G-Sync display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to four 512GB SSDs in a RAID 0 configuration, 64GB of RAM, dual GTX 1080 graphics cards in SLI and an overclockable Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU. The system has five fans and nine heat pipes to keep it cool, and features a mechanical keyboard, four speakers and two sub-woofers. On top of that, it has Tobii eye-tracking built-in.

Price and Availability

Acer's monstrous new gaming laptop will put a strain on your bank account in February, with a starting price of $8,999.

Outlook

It’s 21-inches. It’s got a curved display and monster specs. It has four speakers and two subwoofers. This thing is incredibly powerful, and incredibly expensive. It's crazy and I want one, but that's a hefty price tag to swallow, especially when you could build several desktops for that price (or maybe even buy a small used car).

Acer is also updating its comparatively modest Predator 17X with a 7th-generation Intel Core i7-7820HK CPU and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU, as well as 64GB of RAM and a 17.3-inch display in either 1080p or 4K options. That refresh will start at $2,599 when it goes on sale in January, and I imagine it will be far more palatable to the average consumer.

