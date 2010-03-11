Acer Aspire 5740G Reviewed: Great Graphics and Core i5 Power for Less Than $800

Like the Acer 5740 we reviewed last week, the 5740G-6979 is also a tremendous bargain: For $749, you get Intel’s latest Core i5 processor as well as a pretty powerful ATI Radeon HD 5650 GPU with 1GB of video memory. While it’s not a pure gaming rig per se, the 5740G provides good frame rates for its price, which undercuts similar systems from Dell and HP by $150 or more. The Gemstone design is getting a little long in the tooth, and the screen could be better, but overall we’re impressed with the 5740G’s value.

