7 Indispensable Android Tablet Tips

Android's Ice Cream Sandwich operating system isn't available for tablets (or many smartphones, for that matter), but there's still plenty every slate user can do with their device—from making video calls to friendly faces with Google Talk to decorating each and every homescreen with widgets galore and multitasking through a bevy of active applications. Keep reading for more indispensable Android tablet tips.

Change Android Notifications & Settings

While Android phones use a drop-down menu to display notifications, Honeycomb tablets take a different approach.

Customize the Android Home Screen

With Honeycomb you can customize the homescreens on Android slates with widgets, apps, folders, and special shortcuts.

Edit Video on an Android Tablet Using Movie Studio

Google’s Movie Studio for Android lets you piece together a mini movie, complete with transitions, title templates, and effects.

How to Multitask on Your Android Tablet

The Recent Apps button on Android Honeycomb tablets makes it a breeze to switch between open programs.

Make a Video Call with Google Talk

Video chat functionality comes standard on Honeycomb tablets.

Make the Most of the Android Browser

Android beat iOS to the punch when it comes to tabbed browsing, and it offers other such goodies.

Use E-Mail More Efficiently

Honeycomb offers some pretty intuitive ways to navigate mail.

Related Content: