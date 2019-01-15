Act Fast: ThinkPad Extreme Now $500 Off

Part business laptop, part mainstream machine, Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Extreme is a beast of a machine offering some of the best performance we've seen in a laptop.

Naturally, Lenovo's do-it-all laptop isn't cheap and starts at a dizzying $1,859. However, the PC manufacturer is currently taking some bite out of its price tag and taking 30 percent off its entire ThinkPad X1 Extreme lineup via coupon code "THINKJANSALE". After coupon, the least-expensive ThinkPad X1 Extreme starts at $1,301.30, which is a tremendous deal when you look at what you get.

After coupon, configurations are priced as follows:

This is the first and only sale we've seen on these amped up ThinkPads, so take advantage of the deals while you can.