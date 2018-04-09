$200 Off Alienware Laptops, Includes Core i9 Rig

Alienware's laptops are among the most potent gaming rigs we've come across. However, they're also among the costliest with price tags that can easily surpass the $2,000 mark.

To help ease the sticker shock, Alienware is taking $200 off laptops priced at $1,599 or more via coupon code "200OFF1599". The coupon can be used on configurations of the Alienware 13, 15, and 17.

If you want to spend the least amount of money possible, your best bet is the Alienware 13 with GTX 1060 graphics. Coupon "200OFF1599" drops the price of this laptop from $1,599.99 to $1,399.99.

The laptop packs a 13.3-inch 1080p IPS LCD, 2.8GHz Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 6GB GTX 1060 graphics card. It's a solid machine for avid gamers who need to play the latest titles as they're released.

Serious gamers can also use the coupon on the new Alienware 17 R5 with Intel's just-released Core i9 processor. The Core i9-8950K features Intel's Thermal Velocity Boost, which lets users increase clock frequency by up to 200MHz when the processor's temperature is low enough. That results in a 4.8GHz turbo frequency, which would otherwise top out at 4.6GHz.

The new CPU can also boost gaming frames per second by up to 41 percent over a machine running a 7th generation Core i7 CPU. All this performance comes with a whopping $3,699.99 price tag. After coupon, you're looking at $3,499.99. The rig houses a 17.3-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) LCD with G-Sync, 2.9GHz Core i9-8950K six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD with 1TB 7200 RPM HDD, and a GTX 1080 OC graphics card with 8GB of RAM.

Naturally, the coupon can be used on other, less costly systems, as long as they're at least $1,599.

Alienware's coupon expires April 11 at 7am ET. It's also valid on Alienware desktops.