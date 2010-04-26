13-inch MacBook Pro Reviewed: Strong Graphics, All-day Endurance. Suhweet.

When Apple first released the specs for its new line of MacBook Pros, we were a little concerned that it opted for an older Core 2 Duo processor and only discrete graphics in the 13-inch MBP, when the 15- and 17-inch versions had the new Intel Core i5 and i7 processors and automatic graphics-switching technology. Well, our worries have been allayed. Yes, when put head to head with a Core i3, the MBP's performance is a bit lower, but combined with an energy-sipping Nvidia GeForce 320M GPU, this thin and light has all the power you need, plus nearly 8 hours of runtime. Yes, $1,199 is a bit steep when the average notebook goes for around $600 to $700, but it's worth it.

