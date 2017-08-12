10 Best iPad Games

Tired of Candy Crush and Temple Run? Maybe it's time to expand your mobile gaming catalog. Whether you're looking to punch your opponents into submission or prove your cleverness and solve seemingly impossible puzzles, we've got a list of some of the best iPad games to whet your gaming appetite.

Framed 2

Framed 2 is a welcomed sequel to the unique puzzle game Framed. In this game, you have to move your characters through different comic-book-like panels to get them from point A to point B. You can directly manipulate these panels by rotating them or switching the order around. Compared to its predecessor, Framed 2 offers puzzles whose solutions never feel too inscrutable. The beautiful visuals alongside the music evoke a very noir comic vibe, and the game’s story is genuinely captivating. If you’ve ever wanted to be a part of an active graphic novel, pick up Framed 2.

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Produced by Telltale Games, this multipart installment of Episode 2 focuses on Rocket Raccoon and Gamora and lets you follow their character paths. The control scheme is the same as in Episode 1, but the story and dialogue differences are better. Richer characterization, stronger humor and better emotional beats serve to elevate this game. And as always, the graphics are gorgeous. This game is perfect for folks who already enjoy visual novel gaming and/or Marvel fans who enjoy playing episodic adventures on the go.

Street Fighter IV Champion Edition

Whether you’re a fighting-game enthusiast or a casual gamer who’s on the go, you should check out Street Fighter IV Champion Edition. The game’s roster consists of 25 of your favorite characters from the original arcade game, with six characters that will be added via free updates. For single-player, the game offers Arcade, Survival and Training modes. The game also offers a comprehensive multiplayer mode with ranked and unranked matches. The graphics are excellent and faithfully emulate the console version of the game, and the sounds and music are well done. And a major selling point is that the game supports the use of MFi controllers, so you don’t have to rely on your touch screen for move inputs!

Swing King and the Temple of Bling

Swing King and the Temple of Bling is an adorable 2D-puzzle platformer starring an agile monkey who’s just trying to get from the bottom of the screen to an exit at the top of the screen without running into spikes. The game offers a simple control scheme where you press and keep your finger on the screen to have the monkey rotate around a block, and you release your finger to keep the monkey in whatever direction it is facing. The levels seamlessly blend into each other, which saves time having to go to a level-select screen and navigate that menu. In addition, you’ll enjoy the graphics, which are delightfully retro. The game isn’t a major pressure cooker, so you can have fun figuring out solutions at a leisurely pace.

Yankai’s Peak

Combining puzzle-solving and pretty geometry, Yankai’s Peak is a fun game to play on the go. This sequel to Yankai’s Triangle has you guiding different pyramid pieces along a path to their respective triangular zones. The game has over 130 stages that you can play in a mostly nonlinear order. The early levels help to give you a feel for the game mechanics and prepare you to test the limits of your spatial reasoning skills in the later levels. Although the game does not offer hints, you can undo your moves, which is a great aid to an already dynamic puzzle game.

PES 2017 – Pro Evolution Soccer

If you’re a soccer fan on the go, then PES 2017 is a must-have. A major plus is the ability to play as your favorite soccer stars because of the game’s licensing of the actual players. Game controls are located on the touch screen; they are straightforward and intuitive. Plus, there’s a tutorial to help you learn the finer points of play. PES 2017 boasts current console generation graphics that look good on a mobile device. The game’s MyClub mode allows you to recruit players and craft the best possible team. And the online multiplayer mode is strong and allows you to test your skills against human competitors worldwide.

Kalimba

A wonderful addition to the platform-gaming genre, Kalimba is a fun and colorful game where you control two characters simultaneously. The control scheme involves using the left and right buttons at the bottom left of the screen to move, and using the jump button and a button that lets you switch between the two characters. The game’s bright graphics evoke a cartoonish 16-bit gaming vibe, while the well-done voice acting adds to the light storyline running through the game. The iPad version features a two-player co-op mode that further adds to the fun.

Motorsport Manager Mobile 2

Perfect for racing or manager fans, Motorsport Manager Mobile 2 is a delightful sequel that gives you full control of a car-racing team. You can hire and manage drivers and employ engineers in order to craft a successful team. The game also offers a wide range of customization for your car, including the ability to design your own parts and control your engine power. The management options are so detailed that you’ll really start to feel like you’re in control.

Miracle Merchant

Perfect for leisurely trips, Miracle Merchant is a fun solitaire-style card game that lets you unleash your inner alchemist. You are tasked with creating potions for 13 different customers by combining colored cards. Your goal is to rack up the highest score; the game ends if you fail to give a customer the correct potion. Complicating your task are the evil cards, which serve to weaken a potion, potentially to the point of uselessness. The game offers an introductory section to teach you the mechanics, making it simple to pick up. The calming music enhances the Zen-like feeling you’ll get from playing, and the light cartoony graphics add to the fun and frivolity.

Galaxy of Pen and Paper

Taking the idea of being meta to the next level, Galaxy of Pen and Paper is a role-playing game within another role-playing game. Much like a pen-and-paper tabletop RPG, you start by creating your characters and your Game Master. After this, your choices affect how your adventure commences. Controls are performed via screen taps, allowing your characters to perform basic attacks or special attacks that consume skill points. The game also has some exciting space combat, which adds another dimension to the gameplay. Taking advantage of the iPad’s visual capabilities, the game offers bright and sharp retro graphics. Plus, the game has some radical rocking music that creates an early ‘90s feeling. If you’re a fan of RPGs, definitely add this game to your library.

