Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite 2 rumors: Everything we know so far

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite Gen 2 or Snapdragon X2 Elite is still the subject of speculation, and has only been referred to in documentation by its codename, "Project Glymur."

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and X Plus chipsets helped launch the Microsoft Copilot+ tier of AI PCs and helped Windows claw back the battery life crown from Apple. So, we're already looking forward to what the second generation of these chips can offer.

It's still early days for sightings of this chipset and we will be updating this hub as we get more news, but here's what we know so far.

Snapdragon X Elite Gen 2: Specs

The only confirmed spec information we have on the Snapdragon X Elite Gen 2 is the Oryon V3 CPU cores.

As Notebook Check reports, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon teased the second generation of Snapdragon X chips as "truly incredible" and essentially confirmed that the Snapdragon X Elite 2 would utilize the second generation of Qualcomm's Oryon CPU cores.

Snapdragon X Elite Gen 2: Platforms

(Image credit: Qualcomm via Arrow.com)

The "Project Glymur" silicon has been spotted in testing since July 2024, and the chips are expected to launch on laptops like the first generation.

WinFuture spotted an updated Project Glymur test in early December thanks to an import-export database. That test unit features a 120mm radiator and liquid cooler by Dynatron. A coolant system of that size wouldn't fit into a laptop and would require a larger-sided PC case.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This implies we may get full-sized desktop PCs with the second generation Snapdragon X Elite chips. The current generation of Snapdragon X Elite desktops tend to be in the mini-PC range, though Qualcomm notably killed its own Snapdragon X Elitemini PC in mid-October.

Snapdragon X Elite Gen 2: Outlook

We expect to see or hear more about the Snapdragon X Elite Gen 2 chips at CES 2025, though an official announcement may not be guaranteed at the show.

However, Qualcomm is currently embroiled in a tense legal battle with silicon architecture firm Arm. The first trial verdict ended in a mistrial, thus increasing the chances of an appeal which could lock both companies up for a few years if they do not decide to settle out of court. Maryellen Noreika, the judge for that first trial urged both companies to seek mediation because she did not think "either side had a clear victory or would have had a clear victory if this case is tried again,"

While the first trial concluded with a win for Qualcomm about licensing the contested Oryon CPU cores, any appeals process could delay the launch of the Snapdragon X Elite Gen 2 chips.