Nvidia's RTX 50-series gaming PCs are likely getting a huge price hike — and laptops could be next

If you've been holding off on the sweet gaming laptop deals this holiday season in favor of Nvidia's upcoming "Blackwell" gaming GPUs, I hope you've been saving up — new leaks today indicate what those desktops and laptops might cost you a small fortune.

Two versions of the Acer Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop leaked, with pricing information, on a German retailer's website. Multiple retailers have also leaked Asus's gaming laptop lineup, as well.

So what can these two gaming hardware leaks tell us about what we can expect from gaming laptops in 2025?

Acer Predator Orion leaks hint at the price of Nvidia's RTX 50-series

(Image credit: Acer)

Videocardz uncovered information on the Acer Predator Orion 7000 gaming desktop. This pre-built desktop was announced in September and was expected to feature updated Intel and Nvidia processors.

The Videocardz leak indicated the Orion 7000 desktop will package the Intel Core Ultra 200K "Arrow Lake" desktop CPU with Nvidia GeForce RTX 50-series graphics cards, specifically the RTX 5080 and 5090.

A German retailer leaked pricing information for two Orion 7000 models yesterday, December 19.

As Videocardz reports, the Orion 7000 model with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 with 32GB VRAM, 128GB of RAM, and a 2TB SSD will theoretically cost €5,999. If you run a flat currency conversion, this model would cost about $6,262. Tom's Hardware went the extra mile to adjust for various taxes, kicking back a potential total price of $7,539.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Orion 7000 model with an Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF, Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 with 16GB VRAM, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD will reportedly cost €3,499. With the current exchange rate, that would be about $3,652. Tom's Hardware's VAT adjustment price is $4,399 for this model.

Orion 7000 RTX 40-series models with similar specs are far less expensive than the RTX 50-series models expected prices, which could see as much as a 29% increase over the current gen.

Asus ROG gaming laptops leak ahead of CES

(Image credit: Future/Rami Tabari)

Videocardz also uncovered the upcoming line of Asus ROG gaming laptops. These laptops include the upcoming Intel Arrow Lake H and HX processors and Nvidia's RTX 50-series graphics cards.

Based on the leaks, it seems Asus will be offering a robust line of ROG laptops with GPU options ranging from the rumored RTX 5070 to the RTX 5090.

SKUs for ROG pic.twitter.com/NhoU40WvHkDecember 19, 2024

The Asus laptops are listed by model number and have the GPUs listed by codename. While we do pretty much know what the Nvidia GN22-series GPUs correspond to in the traditional RTX lineup, we don't have any official confirmation about what 50-series cards will launch first.

Videocardz reports that these systems are expected to ship in spring 2025. If the laptops are announced at CES 2025 in just a few weeks, that timing would line up pretty well with the usual CES gaming laptop launch cycle.

What this means for gamers

The leaked Orion 7000 desktop prices could very well be placeholders. While Tom's Hardware has adjusted the price conversions to reflect US VAT taxes, even then, the US is expected to hike tariffs on international goods before the new Orion 7000 hits the shelves.

There's also no direct way to compare laptop and desktop prices, but these desktops indicate the potential pricing for RTX 50-series upgrades.

CES 2025 should give us a better idea of the pricing and release dates for gaming laptops and desktops with new Nvidia GPUs.

In the meantime, you may want to reconsider your budget for new gaming hardware.

Or just stick to the RTX 40-series, because you can probably get a fantastic deal on an RTX 40-series laptop now that everyone is waiting on the launch of Nvidia's "Blackwell" generation next year.