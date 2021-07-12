Plugable 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub review: Stacked with power

Today's best Plugable 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub deals Check Amazon

Plugable USBC-HUB7BC Specs Price: $48.95

Ports: 7 x USB-A 3.0, 1 x USB-B, Power Input

Supports: USB-A and USB-C laptops, Windows, macOS, and Linux Kernels 3.0 and later.

Plugable is a master at connecting devices. From docking stations to USB-C hubs, it delivers quality, yet affordable tools to connect all your PC peripherals with your laptop — whatever the output may be. Now, with its 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub, the company takes USB-A connectivity to new heights by merging two of the most essential functions of any hub.



Also known as the USBC-HUB7BC, Plugable’s new charging station aims to further simplify connecting multiple PC peripherals, SSDs, smartphones, and other accessories in one convenient hub by offering seven USB-A 3.0 ports. If that sounds too straightforward, you’ll be happy to know this hub doesn’t trade power delivery for ports dedicated to data transfer.



This 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub offers full data transfers and charging in every single port, meaning users can connect devices such as a smartphone to transfer files all while it’s being charged. That’s an incredibly handy feature for professionals hopping from one office to the other.



Plugable 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub price and availability

Plugable is known for delivering quality products at the most competitive prices when it comes to USB-C hubs and docking stations. The same can be said for its 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub.

Now available on Amazon with a retail price of $48.95, the company is also offering a $10 discount during its launch. However, like Plugable’s fantastic USB-C 7-in-1 Hub , expect it to consistently cost less than its retail price at different retailers.



Considering Kensington’s SD4100v USB 3.0 Dual 4K Docking Station is priced at a whopping $179.99 and has six USB-A ports (plus other standard ports), those in need of pure USB-A power without the need for other outputs such as HDMI will find Plugable’s charging hub to be affordably priced. The hub will also be available at various retailers, including Walmart, eBay, Newegg, Insight and Ingram.

Plugable 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub design

If it weren’t for the lined cut-out ingrained at the top of the hub, the Plugable’s 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub would simply be a plain black box with slots for the seven USB-A ports. In other words, it’s not going to grab your attention by design alone.



Nor should it. Plugable has designed its charging hub to subtly fit in a professional office environment, placing all of its USB-A ports at the front for anyone to simply fit a peripheral into a slot and crack on working. The hub’s USB Type-B port and power input are placed at the rear, being the only two cables that should rarely be taken out.

I appreciate any hub that’s designed with cable management in mind, and the 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub nails it. The front-facing ports are spaced out evenly to leave plenty of room for chunkier cables. Plugable states the hub has been designed to be stacked by multiple peripherals, and there’s definitely room for it.



With dimensions of 3 x 5 x 1-inches (76.2 x 12.7 x 2.5mm) and weighing 0.3 pounds (0.14kg), this is an incredibly light charging hub. However, seeing how it doesn’t work unless it comes with its long 60W power adapter (at 0.5 pounds), it’s not ideal for those needing quick connectivity while on the move, like a travel-friendly USB-C hub.

A USB-C hub is mainly used to expand the number of ports on your laptop and is generally powered by the laptop itself. Docking stations can power all devices at once, along with your laptop, as they are plugged into the wall to deliver power. This places Plugable’s 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub in the same class as a docking station, and I can certainly imagine many desks, either in an office or at home, being the permanent home for the device. Sometimes, all you need is a black box with some USB ports in it.

Plugable 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub ports and connectivity

Plugable’s charging hub is as simple as they come: seven USB-A 3.0 ports and a USB-B slot for laptop connectivity. No more, no less.

The real kicker is the dual functions the seven ports offer, including “SuperSpeed” data transfer of up to 5Gbps and charging thanks to the power adapter capable of 60W at 12V 5A. Better yet, devices plugged in power at their max rate at up to 2.4A charging, meaning devices won’t overcharge or burn out.

The charging hub comes packaged with a 41-inch USB Type-B to USB-A cable, with an extra USB-C connector attached that can be fitted onto the USB-A input. This means the charging hub can be connected to any USB-A or USB-C laptop — an additional perk for adaptability.

Plugable 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub performance

Plugable’s 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub is a brilliant addition to anyone’s work setup, but I wouldn’t say it’s a necessity.

The hub does what it says on the tin to great effect thanks to its simple plug-and-play functionality. After placing it on my desk to match the feng shui of my laptop and other devices, I easily connected my HyperX mechanical keyboard , wireless headphones via USB-A stick and Razer Naga Pro mouse. As soon as they were plugged in, each device worked immediately and seamlessly on my Dell laptop , which is a favorable perk to have in a USB hub.

Three devices aren’t enough, so I proceeded to plug in my smartphone, USB drive, iPad Air , and PS5 DualSense controller to see if there were any hiccups. Fortunately, each device was simultaneously being charged while also popping up on my laptop, ready to start transferring files. This is especially handy for those that need to move big files across multiple devices. Posthaste, too.



Plugable states that the hub has been designed to be stacked, able to charge up to “210 devices.” Since I only had a single 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub to fiddle with, I couldn’t test out this impressive feat. Instead, I tried using Plugable’s own 7-in-1 USB-C Hub . I then came to the realization that the charging hub has no USB-C ports, or any other ports except for USB Type-B.

A large variety of devices today have transitioned from USB-A connectivity to USB-C, meaning it’s unlikely to come by a simple USB-A to USB-A cable. This limits the stackability function to connect the numerous devices Plugable claims. That said, for companies buying the charging hub in bulk and providing the right cables, the hub would make a great fit for offices with plenty of desks.



While it would have been nice to see at least an additional USB-C port, what’s even more disappointing is the USB Type-B connection. Since it doesn’t offer power delivery, plugging it into my laptop only connects it to other PC peripherals, meaning it doesn’t simultaneously charge laptops. I still needed to use an alternate power outlet to power my PC, as even trying to juice it up by using one of the charging hub’s ports didn’t work.



My general at-home work setup doesn’t require a heap of highly demanding devices, so this wasn’t an issue for me. However, Plugable’s charging hub can’t keep up with the likes of even more powerful docking stations, such as the Kensington SD5700T Thunderbolt 4 Dock .



Still, the ability to charge multiple devices in a pinch is a bonus anyone would want on their desk.

Bottom line

Plugable’s 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub (USBC-HUB7BC) acts as a fantastic docking station to free up ports on your laptop and adds even more PC peripherals such as keyboards and mice. It also acts as a standalone charging hub to juice up devices such as your smartphone. It stands out for bringing dual functionality to each of its seven ports, an enviable feature a majority of USB-C hubs and other docking stations don’t completely provide.



If you’re in need of USB-C ports or HDMI output, you’re out of luck. It’s unfortunate the USB Type-B isn’t replaced with a port that can also provide pass-through power to charge a connected laptop.



For those who require a hub with more than enough USB-A ports to charge multiple accessories at once, all while transferring files between different devices, the Plugable 7-in-1 USB Charging Hub is a great choice. However, for those on the hunt for a hub with more portability, our best USB-C hubs page will have something more suited to your tastes.