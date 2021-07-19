HyperX Cloud II Wireless review: Bringing the thunder

HyperX Cloud II Wireless Specs Price: $149.99/£149.99

Connection: Wireless

Drivers: 53mm

Noise cancelling: No (only for mic)

HyperX has been at the forefront of delivering high-quality gaming headsets (and keyboards and gaming mice) for years, offering a varied mix of mid-range to high-quality headphones for all types of gamers. With the HyperX Cloud II Wireless, the company’s Cloud family continues to impress.



Boasting 7.1 virtual surround sound, a USB dongle that cuts the cord and brings low-latency wireless action, and a satisfying bass-heavy sound profile perfect for intense gameplay, the Cloud II Wireless gaming headset brings a storm in each ear cup. While the audio may bring the thunder, the headset’s shining feature is comfort; living up to its namesake, the headphone’s ear cups are as comfortable as clouds.



The headset, however, is not without faults. Despite being wireless, there aren’t many differences between the Cloud II Wireless and its now much-cheaper wired Cloud II headset counterpart. Plus, it doesn’t offer many customizable EQ settings like its competitors, and volume levels can be an issue. Does the HyperX Cloud II Wireless bring the sunshine or is it a downpour? Let’s find out.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless price and availability

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless is moderately priced when compared to the best gaming headsets on the market, but it’s significantly more expensive than the Xbox Wireless headset and HyperX’s own Cloud II wired headset.

(Image credit: Future)

On HyperX’s official website , the headset is priced at $149.99 or £149.99. With the current exchange rate as of writing, those in the U.K. will pay an equivalent of $208. Clearly, U.S. customers get a better deal.



The original HyperX Cloud II boasts a retail price of $84.99 or £84.99. A wireless headset offers many advantages, but if you’re not overly fussed about cutting the cord, you could save by opting for HyperX’s other Cloud II or even the HyperX Cloud Stinger Core Wireless .

HyperX Cloud II Wireless design

The HyperX Cloud II wireless boasts a sleek, red-and-black aluminium frame that’s equal parts sturdy and stylish.

(Image credit: Future)

As with all of the brand’s Cloud headsets, the Cloud II Wireless flaunts HyperX’s signature logo on each side of the black plastic ear cups. The left side is home to a 3.5mm mic, USB-C charging port, microphone mute button and power button, which also acts as the 7.1 surround sound toggle. The right earcup houses the volume scroll wheel.



Each ear cup is held together by an adjustable red aluminium frame, which adds to the appeal of the headset. There are also braided wires coming from each ear cup, leading up to the flexible, padded band. I love the look of the black and red weave at the edge of the band, too.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s a premium look and feel to the Cloud II Wireless, and I could see them being used in a professional setting outside of the gaming realm. The black and red accents are subtle, and there aren’t any striking features that scream “this is a gaming headset for gamers!”

HyperX Cloud II Wireless comfort

HyperX named its headset the “Cloud” for good reason, as they are as light and as comfortable as one (I assume, at least).

(Image credit: Future)

HyperX prides itself with “legendary comfort,” with the headset boasting memory foam padding covered in a leatherette material, which combines with an optimal clamping force and even weight distribution. After long gaming sessions, I didn’t feel any discomfort when removing them, and didn’t feel the need to take them off to give my head a rest. That’s always a good sign for a quality headset.



The headset’s large oval ear cups easily fit over my relatively small ears, and the memory foam padding placed on the band added to the comfort. Coming in at 10.5 ounces, these aren’t the lightest HyperX headphones; the Cloud Stinger Core Wireless weigh 9.7 ounces. Still, they are considerably more lightweight than other high-tier headsets like the SteelSeries Arctis 9X , which weighs 13.1 ounces.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless gaming performance

The HyperX Cloud II Wireless offers accurate and satisfying audio when gaming on multiple platforms, including on PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC . Equipped with 53mm neodymium drivers, the headset delivers amplified bass compared to other cans. Could I hear each thump? You bet, but the deep bass dampened audio volumes.



I put HyperX’s gaming headset to the test by booting up Borderlands 3 on the PS5 , which is filled with action-packed sounds from its dynamic battle music to psychos shouting outlandish nonsense. I was fully immersed in each world’s unique soundscape, especially during the final stages in Nekrotafeyo. Audio clarity from each character’s dialogue as Malawan troops rained down a hail of grenades was crystal clear, while I could hear each thump of my character’s shields being battered with bullets at all angles thanks to the virtual surround sound.

(Image credit: Future)

When I entered the village for the first time as poor Ethan Winters in Resident Evil Village , it was freaky to hear the unseen lycans growling in the bushes beside him as I walked through the pitch black woods. From each creek of the floorboards and the rattling of the shotgun while running, to pumping it after pulling the trigger, the gaming headset did a fantastic job of illuminating the game’s sound design.



On the multiplayer side, I played Valorant on PC and was happy to clearly hear the footsteps of the opposing team as they sprinted to deactivate our team’s spike. Sound is an important element in competitive shooters, and gamers of all kinds will have an edge when wearing the Cloud II headset. While I can’t speak for professional esport players, this gaming headset is a solid choice for the standard gamer.



Volume was the biggest let down. When playing games on consoles, the volume level sounded as if it was stuck on 50% even when I had scrolled the headset’s volume wheel to max. It can be frustrating, especially if a scene in a game needs that extra “oomph.” When playing games on my laptop, the volume sounded louder. That said, there is more volume control when using a PC, and I still had my speakers maxed out to achieve a suitable level of sound.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless music performance

If you’re a fan of bass, you’ll adore listening to tracks that bring all the thuds with the Cloud II Wireless. HyperX may have designed the headset for gaming, but they do more than a serviceable job delivering quality beats.



Excitingly, I found there to be a new level of depth to the bass tone when jamming to Royal Blood’s “Typhoon,” and there was a clear division between the vocals, rifts and brilliant percussion. Sure, the singers’ vocals were on the softer side, but this particular song emphasizes the instruments.

(Image credit: Future)

With bass being in the spotlight, I had to test out the king of slappin’ da bass (not Paul Rudd): Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Listening to the funky beats of “Dark Necessities,” the percussion and bass were the clear dominant instruments, with a light piano and soft guitar taking a back seat. Only slightly, though — Anthony Kiedis’ vocals still shined.



A song that boasts some of the deepest (and most satisfying) bass lines, “Keep It Together” by How To Destroy Angels, sounds stellar with the headset. Vocals were crisp, even with Trent Reznor’s backup lyrics during the chorus and other unique sounds.



The heavier the bass line, the more HyperX’s Cloud II Wireless headset shone. Vocals and softer instruments may fade into the background, but there’s still a level of clarity to appreciate — especially as these headphones are primarily meant for gaming.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless microphone

Fortunately, the HyperX Cloud II headset comes with a detachable noise cancelling 3.5mm mic that can easily be slotted in and out of the headset. It gets the job done when speaking to friends online, delivering suitable audio, and thanks to the controls on the left earcup, volumes can be adjusted easily to get the perfect voice-to-sound ratio.

(Image credit: Future)

I appreciate having the option to remove the mic when I’m working or playing a single-player campaign. While it’s hardly a nuisance attached, it was a perk to completely remove a component. It meant I didn’t have to move it slightly out of line of sight, and it frees up space on the headset.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless features

Like a puddle, the HyperX Cloud II Wireless headset’s features lack any real depth. There are no customizable EQ features, meaning the sound you hear is the sound you get. While there is the option to toggle the 7.1 surround sound via the power button on the left earcup, the only real difference is the standard sound profile is a touch louder, without any accurate surround sound.

(Image credit: Future)

The headset comes with a 2.4GHz USB wireless receiver, which you can connect to different platforms. Connecting is swift, and I experienced no latency issues on each platform, including the PS5 and PC. HyperX claims it has a wireless range of up to 20 meters, but I found audio would cut out or stutter as soon as I left the room. The headset seems to struggle with obstructions such as walls or doors.



As for battery life, I went days without needing to charge the headset thanks to the estimated 30 hours of runtime. Switching from console gaming to listening to tunes while working, I spent three days before having to charge it. The headset automatically switches off when there’s no active sound, which saves even more juice.

Bottom line