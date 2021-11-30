Your iPhone has a secret rain map — how to access it

Apple's Weather app on iPhone models offers a constantly updated forecast of weather, air pollution, humidity and more, but it also hides a weather map in plain sight that comes with a nifty time-lapse feature.



While the Apple Weather app can be useful as a widget on your iPhone's home screen when planning a trip outdoors, it isn't the most popular iOS app for weather, according to web analytics service Similarweb. However, iPhone users looking for more details about temperatures, precipitation, or air quality can check out the Weather app's map.

How to access the secret map in Apple Weather

As pointed out by BGR, the map option lets users know when and where it will rain in their area or anywhere in the world. With the time-lapse feature, the app will show off weather patterns throughout the day, all so you can find out if you need an umbrella when heading outside.

(Image credit: Future)

On your iPhone, open the Apple Weather app.

On the main screen, tap on the bottom-left icon.

(Image credit: Future)

You'll see a map showcasing the temperature of your area and the rest of the world.

For the Precipitation option, tap on the Stack icon on the right side of the screen.

The app will automatically show a 12-hour time-lapse of precipitation through the day. This can be paused using the option at the bottom of the screen.

There you have it. It's a small but helpful feature if you're looking to take a trip outdoors. There is a color bar indicating the level of rain expected to fall during these times, too.



As Apple continues to update iOS, we're sure there will be more sneaky features added that may not be known to many iPhone users. In the meantime, check out our latest iOS 15 tips to make the most out of your iPhone.