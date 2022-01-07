Your iPhone can secretly listen to conversations with AirPods — here's how

Apple offers a host of handy features with each new iOS update, including a sly Live Listen option that turns an iPhone into a microphone that sends sound to your AirPods.



Available on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch, the feature lets you hear conversations around 50 feet away when using AirPods, AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Powerbeats Pro or Beats Fit Pro.



Now, I'm sure we all collectively jumped to using the feature to eavesdrop on conversations across the room like sneaky spies, but there are other use cases. Whether you need to drown out a noisy room to help hear someone speaking or need a quick impromptu baby monitor while you're in another room, Live Listen can come in handy. Check out how to access it below.

How to turn on Live Listen on iPhone

According to Apple, the Live Listen feature can be used on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch with iOS 14.3 or later. Users will also need any of Apple's lineup of AirPods, the Powerbeats Pro or Beats Fit Pro. If you have it all, you'll then need to tweak the Control Panel settings to access the feature.

(Image credit: Future)

On your iOS device, open the Settings app and navigate to the "Control Centre."

Scroll down and tap on "Hearing" to add it to the included controls.

Open the Control Centre by swiping up or down on your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

(Image credit: Future)

Tap the "Hearing" icon

With your AirPods, Powerbeats Pro or Beats Fit Pro connected, tap "Live Listen" to turn the feature on.

There you have it. Once the feature is active, you can place your iOS device around 50 feet away (according to tech site alphr) and be able to hear sounds via your AirPods.



If you're after more nifty tricks your iPhone has hidden away, check out the iPhone's secret rain map and how to access it along with our latest iOS 15 tips to make the most out of your iPhone.