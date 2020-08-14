Xbox Series X release date possibly confirmed by Sega — will it beat PS5 to market?

The launch window for the Xbox Series X keeps getting tighter and tighter after Microsoft confirmed it would be in November while other clues suggest the console will arrive on November 6.

If a new press release for Sega's Yakuza: Like a Dragon is correct, then we've now got the date nailed down. It was already confirmed that Yakuza will be a launch day game for the Xbox Series X and, courtesy of the Microsoft Store listing for the game, we already have its launch date (Via TechRadar).

November 13 should be the official launch of the Xbox Series X if this information holds true. This is on a Friday and would mirror the launch of the Xbox One back in 2013. While the listing for Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition indicates that it will be available on November 12, 2020 if you are in the U.S., the official launch date is listed as November 13.

(Image credit: Microsoft)

We assume this is the most up-to-date information available as it is entirely built on digital info versus the physical stickers on an Xbox Series X controller box that we saw earlier this week with a "do not sell or display before November 6, 2020" message. But it's certainly possible that Yakuza's release date needs to be adjusted.

We'll keep an eye on the Yakuza listing for any alterations to its release date. Regardless, the Xbox Series X release window is certainly tightening as we get closer and we can state with some certainty that by November 13 at the latest the Xbox Series X will be in the hands of some buyers.