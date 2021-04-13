Xbox Series X gaming showcase is ‘expected in the coming weeks’

According to a report from ZDNet, Microsoft is planning a "What's next for gaming" event. Details on what it will entail are scarce, but we do know that it's "expected in the coming weeks."

Microsoft has a lot to prove in this upcoming showcase, and we're hoping the company finally gives us a taste of the changes made to Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X. However, that's not all to look forward to, as we might see more footage of Everwild, Fable, Starfield, Perfect Dark, Psychonauts, Scorn and Twelve Minutes.

Halo Infinite's gameplay trailer was showcased last summer but was met with mixed reception. Critics pointed out that the game suffered from outdated graphics and noticeable technical issues, with Digital Foundry doing an in-depth breakdown on what made it look so flat. The game was delayed shortly after its reveal to give 343 Industries additional time to make it more presentable.

Since then, Microsoft revealed screenshots that show off improvements, but we haven't seen these enhancements in action. Xbox's upcoming gaming showcase would be a good time to do so, especially since Halo Infinite is slated to launch in late 2021.

Everwild could also be shown at the conference, although it's probably not coming out for quite a while. And even if we do see the footage, there might not be very much of it. The same goes for Fable and Perfect Dark, both of which are possibly too early in development to show off stable gameplay trailers.

However, Starfield could get a gameplay trailer soon. According to Venture Beat reporter Jeff Grub, Bethesda plans to unveil Starfield during E3 2021 before launching the game at the end of the year. Regardless of whether or not it's shown off at this particular event, we could see it within a couple of months.