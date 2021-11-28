Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 Months is $25 in this steep Cyber Monday deal

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best Xbox Cyber Monday deals you can get, and if you're like me, you won't hesitate to snag 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $20 off. Three keys can be purchased per account, meaning you'll only be paying $75 for nine months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate whereas it retails for $135.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is one of the best deals in gaming. And now, you can get three months of it for $20 off. This service boasts a catalogue of over 300 games between Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. Keep in mind, Ultimate allows you to access those games on both PC and Xbox consoles, while regular Xbox Game Pass works only for those who use Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One consoles. Deal ends on Monday!

Not only does Xbox Game Pass Ultimate offer a catalogue of over 300 games across Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, but it gives players access to Microsoft's first party catalogue as soon as it launches. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, I was able to jump into Forza Horizon 5 on PC as soon as it launched on November 5.

And ever since Microsoft acquired Bethesda, future games from the publisher will launch day-one on Xbox Game Pass. The only exceptions were Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo, as PlayStation previously made a timed exclusivity deal with Bethesda to launch those games first on PS5. Otherwise, upcoming games like Starfield and The Elder Scrolls 6 will launch day one on Xbox Game Pass.

