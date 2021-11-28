Best Xbox Cyber Monday deals 2021: Games under $10, console restocks

The best Xbox Cyber Monday deals of 2021 are already here which is great news for eager Cyber Monday 2021 bargain hunters. Cyber Monday deals on all Xbox One and Xbox series X gear are abundant right now at several game retailers.

So if you're looking for cheap Xbox games or a must have Xbox accessory for that gamer you know (or yourself) — it's not too early to save. Although we don't expect to see discounts on Xbox Series X|S systems, we expect restocks this week at trusted Xbox dealers.

Additionally, Cyber Monday is bound to offer markdowns on the industry's best gaming headsets and Xbox controllers. In fact, currently, you can save up to $40 on Astro, HyperX, Turtle Beach and Razer gaming gear at the Microsoft Store right now.

Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Walmart are renowned for epic Cyber Monday Xbox game deals. If you're looking for the latest Xbox Series X games or previous-gen classic Xbox One discs, Cyber Monday is the best time to rack up.

Expect to see solid discounts on external hard drives for Xbox consoles as well.

Black Friday 2021 falls on November 26 and we expect to see epic discounts on today's best tech. Be sure to follow our Black Friday deals hub for the top holiday discounts.

Don't want to wait? Here are the best Cyber Monday Xbox deals you can score right now.

Best Xbox Cyber Monday deals right now

Best Xbox Cyber Monday deals 2021

Microsoft Xbox Series S: $299 @ Best Buy Microsoft Xbox Series S: $299 @ Best Buy

The Xbox Series S is still in stock at Best Buy. This next-gen system offers 4K gaming and lightning-fast load times in a small, compact design. We recommend you grab it while it's still in stock. Ordering from Best Buy also gets you $15 off three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Games

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: was $60 now $25 @ Amazon Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy: was $60 now $25 @ Amazon

Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy is $35 off on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. Dive deep into one of the best video gaming narratives of the year by playing Star Lord when him and his team inadvertently become involved in intergalactic shenanigans. Although critics were unimpressed with the game's combat, it received praise for the clever banter between characters and striking story moments. Be sure to check back frequently for when it's in stock.

Riders Republic for Xbox Series X|S: was $60 now $25 @ Amazon Riders Republic for Xbox Series X|S: was $60 now $25 @ Amazon

Riders Republic is currently $35 off in this incredible Cyber Monday deal. This is one of the best gaming deals we've seen, especially since the game just came out last month. Considering the arcadey nature of the game, it seems like the perfect thing to purchase on a sale this steep. Ubisoft is no stranger to discounting its games shortly after launch, but this is still a great buy.

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions for Xbox One|Xbox Series X: was $39 now $14 @ Amazon Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions for Xbox One|Xbox Series X: was $39 now $14 @ Amazon

Pick up Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions for a knockout arcade experience. In our Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions review, we gave it a high rating of 4/5 stars for its memorable characters, great fighting mechanics and intuitive game play. Fight as legends like Adonis Creed and Rocky Balboa or any of 18 other memorable characters from the Creed and Rocky franchise. The game features easy to use controls, robust boxing mechanics and 13 new and original boxing arenas. Team up with friends and family or face off in head-to-head matches with local player mode.

UFC 4 for Xbox One|Xbox Series X: was $59 now $14 @ Walmart UFC 4 for Xbox One|Xbox Series X: was $59 now $14 @ Walmart

This Cyber Monday Xbox deal takes $46 off UFC for Xbox One and Xbox Series X. In UFC 4, the fighter you become is shaped by your fight style, your achievements, and your personality. Step into the octagon with the world's best mixed martial artists like Jorge Masvidal and Israel Adesanya. Own it now for its lowest price yet.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla for Xbox One|Xbox Series X: was $60 now $20 @ Amazon Assassin's Creed Valhalla for Xbox One|Xbox Series X: was $60 now $20 @ Amazon

Lead epic Viking raids against Saxon troops and fortresses with Assassin's Creed Valhalla. We rate this games 3.5/5 star for its solid gear system, fun combat mechanics and gorgeous world design.

Far Cry 6 for Xbox One|Xbox Series X: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon Far Cry 6 for Xbox One|Xbox Series X: was $59 now $35 @ Amazon

This Xbox Cyber Monday deal takes $25 off Far Cry 6 at Amazon. Play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, and become a guerrilla fighter to liberate your nation. Fight against Anton's troops in the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza, the capital city of Yara.

Accessories

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $60 now $50 @ Microsoft Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: was $60 now $50 @ Microsoft

At $10 off the Xbox wireless controller is at its lowest price of the year. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179 now $139 @ Microsoft Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: was $179 now $139 @ Microsoft

For a limited time, save $40 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller. The controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X.