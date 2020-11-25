Wow! Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones are $72 off

If you're looking for noise cancelling headphones this Black Friday, stop your search because one of the best headphone deals is available right now.

Sony's outstanding WH-1000XM4 headphones are on sale at Amazon for $278, or $72 below the retail price. Alternatively, a bundle with the WH-1000XM4, a massive 20,000mAh Energizer power bank and a microfiber cloth, is on sale for $275 at Adorama.

This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen for this latest version of Sony's irresistible noise cancelling cans.

Save $71 on our favorite Sony headphones thanks to this week's early Black Friday deals. The latest revamp to its flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones, the WH-1000XM4, provides excellent sound and crystal clear whether you're in or outdoors.

The WH-1000XM4, provides excellent sound and crystal clear whether you're in or outdoors. Get them now for an all-time low price and get a free Energizer 20,000mAh portable power bank and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

The Sony WH-1000XM4s are among today's best wireless headphones — and for good reason. They offer long-wearing comfort, top-notch noise cancellation and up to 30 hours of battery life.

In our WH-1000XM4 review, we loved their excellent sound quality and light, comfortable frame. We also found the headphones' powerful active noise cancelling to be very impressive. The Sony WH-1000XM4s earned a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and the Editor's Choice award for their overall performance.

Weighing in at 8.9 ounces, the WH-1000XM4s are slightly lighter than the Sony WH-1000XM3s and the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which both weigh 9 ounces. Music lovers who enjoy extended listening will appreciate their relaxed fit and breathable aesthetics.

As for audio quality, the WH-1000XM4's dynamic soundstage and Sony's signature bass profile give them an edge over rival Bose headphones. So if you want to treat yourself or someone special to premium headphones, the Sony WH-1000XM4s are a solid choice.

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Black Friday discounts.