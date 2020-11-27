Wow! New MacBook Air with M1 is $100 off in Black Friday deal — don't miss out!

If you're searching for a new laptop this Black Friday, we just discovered an incredible deal on the best ultrathin laptop money can buy.

The MacBook Air with M1 is now $899 at B&H Photo Video after getting a surprise $100 discount just weeks after launch. It's the lowest price we've seen for this newly released Apple laptop. This deal is so amazing because we never expected to see the MacBook Air with Apple's M1 chip get a price cut this soon after launch.

As such, you can expect this laptop to sell out quickly, so we strongly recommend you jump on this soon!

Apple MacBook Air with M1 (Silver): was $999 now $899 @ B&H

This epic Black Friday deal takes $100 off the newly released MacBook Air with M1 chip. Besides a new 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 4.5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market. View Deal

Apple MacBook Air with M1 (Space gray): was $999 now $899 @ B&H

This epic Black Friday deal takes $100 off the newly released MacBook Air with M1 chip. Besides a new 8-core CPU, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It scored a rare 4.5-star rating from us, making it one of the top laptops on the market. View Deal

One of the best ultra-thin laptops on the market, the MacBook Air received a 4.5-star rating and an Editor's Choice from us. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we commended the laptop's unrivaled performance and battery life, a result of the new Apple M1 chip.

The M1 chip scoffed when we loaded 25 tabs on Google Chrome, four of which played YouTube videos while another pair streamed on Twitch. And when we tried the same workload on Safari, which runs natively, everything loaded instantly — photos, graphics and text blinked onto the screen the moment we pressed Return.

The MacBook Air lasted 14 hours and 41 minutes on our battery test, which involves continuous web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. For comparison, the XPS 13 ran for 11 hours and 7 minutes while the Surface Laptop 3 endured for 9 hours and 17 minutes. The previous MacBook Air powered down after 9 hours and 31 minutes.

Add a gorgeous new OS, webcam improvements, and better integration with iPadOS and iOS (including mobile app support) to the mix, and the laptop earns our wholehearted recommendation.

If you need a new laptop running macOS Big Sur, we strongly recommend jumping on this deal. It is the only savings you'll find on Apple's best laptop, and we don't know how long it will last.

And if you're a fan of Apple products in general, check out our best Apple Black Friday deals, a roundup that includes sales on the AirPods and other MacBook models including a sale on the MacBook Pro with M1. Another one of the best Black Friday we've seen so far cuts the AirPods Pro down to $169, the lowest price we've seen for these buds.