Wow! Gold Jabra Elite headphones drop to $55 in shocking Prime Day deal

Whoa! We just stumbled upon one of the best Prime Day headphones deals we've ever seen! The Jabra Elite 45h headphones are now $55 on Amazon. This is an incredible 45% drop from its original price of $100.

The Jabra Elite 45h headphones have a design that run parallel with its name. The gold, sleek, compact form factor will fool many onlookers into thinking you spent a pretty penny on these cans. On top of that, these headphones last up to 50 hours on a charge.

Prime Day headphones deal: Jabra Elite 45h

The Jabra Elite 45h in this exciting Prime Day headphones deal is now $55 after dropping 45% from its original price of $100. These gorgeous gold on-ear cans blend dynamic sound, intuitive features, monstrous battery life and unbeatable call quality into an aesthetically pleasing design, making for one of the best work-from-home headphones out there, as well as a solid option for music lovers on a budget.

We reviewed the Jabra Elite 45h Bluetooth headphones. We gave it 4 out of 5 stars, and it even earned an Editor's Choice badge, because we were impressed with its 50-hour battery life and its top-of-the-line call quality with its dual-mic technology. The level of sound these on-ear cans can achieve really blew us away, especially since it costs less than a Benjamin.

The Jabra Elite 45h uses physical buttons over touch/swipe gestures, which we appreciate. Let's be honest; it can get a little bit awkward trying to get the hang of touch controls, so traditional, physical buttons are useful.

The gold design is eye-catching and stunning. The Jabra Elite 45h headphones are foldable, compact and lightweight. The foam ear cushions ensure outstanding comfort and fit, making them ideal for all-day usage.



