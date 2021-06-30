Windows 11 comes with Dynamic Refresh Rate to help improve laptop battery life

Microsoft has developed a way to use Dynamic Refresh Rate (DRR) in the upcoming Windows 11 to improve laptop battery life. The new OS will lower refresh rates to conserve battery life and automatically level up display refresh rates. With many newer laptops arriving with higher refresh rates in the 120Hz to 300Hz range to ensure smoother video and image performance, it takes a toll on battery life. If you're someone that owns a gaming laptop or a content-creating system, you know exactly why this development is important.

It used to be while using Windows 10; you had to manually change the refresh rates to either boost performance or conserve battery but, with Windows 11 automated set up, that becomes a thing of the past.

Ana Marta, a program manager on the graphics team at Microsoft, further explained things at the Microsoft DirectX Developers Blog. Ana said, "his means that Windows 11 will seamlessly switch between a lower refresh rate and a higher refresh rate based on what you’re doing on your PC."

If your laptop comes with a refresh rate of 120Hz or higher and supports DRR. The system will automatically adjust your refresh rate to 60Hz during common tasks such as writing emails or creating most documents, but will start up and boost display performance by increasing refresh rates while scrolling or inking.

Apps will need to support DRR, and currently, DRR is limited within the Windows 11 preview to Microsoft Office for scrolling boost. Soon, other apps like Microsoft Edge, Whiteboard, Snip & Sketch, Adobe Acrobat, and Illustrator will support DRR for inking as well.

Many may wonder about the difference between VRR (variable refresh rate) and DRR; the major difference is that DRR is focused on Windows applications and not games. To enjoy the benefits of DRR, you will have to update to Windows 11 and also will need the new graphics driver (WDDM 3.0) installed on your system.

Microsoft, for its part, says it's working with display partners to enable DRR on many different devices that use Windows 11. DRR looks to be a great addition to Windows 11 and could lead to 120Hz displays becoming the norm. We could potentially see a new Microsoft Surface Pro with a 120Hz display that will take advantage of the new DRR technology.

Via The Verge