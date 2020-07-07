Windows 10 update blocked by annoying settings error: Here's a fix

The Windows 10 May 2020 update, the largest update of the year thus far, is being blocked on some system due to unsupported settings.

As reported by Bleeping Computer, several users across multiple forums have encountered an error message when attempting to manually install the May 2020 update.

“Your PC settings aren’t supported yet on this version of Windows 10," the message reads. "Microsoft is working to support your settings soon. No action is needed. Windows Update will offer this version of Windows 10 automatically when these settings are supported.”

As you can see, the message claims a fix is coming but doesn't specify what the heck is wrong in the first place. Unsurprisingly, this lack of transparency has left some users furious enough to post their experience on Reddit, Microsoft's forums and SuperUser.

"What can I do to update my computer?" one user wrote on Microsoft's forums. "I've been fighting with this for a while now and I just want to actually update my computer."

What to do now

Microsoft hasn't officially acknowledged the problem, although the language used in the error message suggests the company is well aware of it. Fortunately, Microsoft software engineer Jennifer Feng came to the rescue (as Techdows discovered), confirming that the software giant knows about the problem.

"The block is in place because of various compatibility issues with numerous systems and hardware configurations," Feng added.

While the provided reason for this error remains vague, Feng did offer some advice for those having trouble. You'll first want to update all of your hardware drivers. Next, disable Core Isolation by going to Settings> Windows Security > Open Windows Security > Device Security > Core isolation details. Here, check the Windows 10 2004 release info page for mitigations and resolutions to Known issues.

If that doesn't work (and it won't for everyone), try installing the update offline after downloading the update ISO. Again, this unofficial fix (posted to Microsoft's TechNet) won't work for everyone, but it seems to have a pretty high success rate.

"So what I have done is to disable completely the internet on the computer, reboot the computer and install the iso and wait," the user who posted wrote. "Works perfectly now you can reactivate the internet after. It's probably a bug on something when the installer verifies the computer with Internet before installing."