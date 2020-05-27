Windows 10 May 2020 arrives this week: Here's what to expect

"When is the Windows 10 May 2020 Update?" It's the question that's been whizzing around the tech world. The highly anticipated update, also known as Windows 10 version 2004, is reportedly rolling out today, according to a life cycle fact sheet discovered by On MSFT.

We knew that the Windows 10 May 2020 update was imminent. After all, May is almost out the door and June is right around the corner, but the specific day for the Windows 10 version 2004 update was unclear -- until now.

The release date for Windows 10 May 2020, or Windows 10 version 2004, is reportedly May 27 (which is today), according to Microsoft's hush-hush update of its Windows 10 life cycle fact-sheet page. The Redmond-based giant discreetly made this information available on its Japan and German websites.

The fact sheet also delved into the end-of-service date for Windows 10 May 2020, which is December 21, 2021. That indicates that this version will only receive updates for 18 months.

Although the Windows 10 May 2020 update is expected to be available today, according to On MSFT, Microsoft will roll out Windows 10 version 2004 to its users in stages.

This gradual roll-out strategy allows Microsoft to pick up on issues and bugs reported by early adopters of Windows 10 version 2004. With this method, the Redmond-based tech giant can rectify those issues before the Windows 10 May 2020 update is released en masse.

New features you can expect from Windows 10 version 2004

Cortana: Instead of being a native entity in Windows, Cortana will now be a system app that can operate independently from the operating system. This will make it easier for Microsoft to update Cortana; it won't have to wait for the next Windows 10 update to make changes to the virtual assistant.

Another change with Cortana is that it won't only be voice-controlled. You can also chat with Cortana by typing your commands and queries. This is useful for when you're in a classroom or an office meeting -- and shouting voice commands at Cortana isn't appropriate.

Virtual desktops: A feature that allows power users to create multiple desktops on their PCs is getting some much-needed love, too. As it turns out, before Windows 10 version 2004, you couldn't rename your virtual desktops. Also, if you rebooted your PC, you'd lose the desktops you created. With Windows 10 version 2004, you can rename your workspaces and they can all be saved despite reboots.

Settings app: This crucial app is getting a few tweaks as well, including cursor-speed control and the ability to disable lock-screen password logins if you have Windows Hello biometric authentication set up.

Task Manager: The update will make the Task Manager more informative. If you have a discreet GPU that supports WWDM 2.4 or higher, the Task Manager can tell you the temperature of your graphics card. The new Task Manager can also determine whether you're using an SSD, a mechanical drive or removable storage.

There is a slew of other enhancements that Windows 10 version 2004 will offer, but these are the ones that caught my eye the most.

The Windows 10 May 2020 update won't be forced upon anyone; the Redmond-based tech giant doesn't coerce its users to update anymore unless you've got an old Windows version that is poised to expire.

When Microsoft officially releases Windows 10 version 2004, you should be able to download it here.