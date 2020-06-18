This Microsoft Surface Go 2 with keyboard bundle is just $429

The Microsoft Surface Go 2 packs a vivid display in a sleek, lightweight design. And for a limited time, you can snag this Windows tablet in a value bundle for an excellent price.

Antonline offers the Surface Go 2 w/ Keyboard Bundle for $429 on eBay. The bundle includes a Surface Go 2 tablet, a Surface Go Type Cover, and a 12-month subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal.

The tablet alone costs $400 whereas the keyboard retails for $100, and MS 365 goes for $70. This deal shaves $141 off the price of buying each item separately.

It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this bundle among the best tablet deals we've seen all year.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Bundle: was $570 now $429 @ ebay

Save $141 with this Microsoft Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle. It includes a 64GB model Surface Go 2 (a $400 value, a Surface Go Type Cover (a $100 value), and a 12-month subscription of Microsoft 365 Personal (a $70 value). View Deal

More: Here are the best tablet deals in June 2020

best tablet deals in June 2020 Check out our pics for the best tablets of 2020

The Surface Go 2 is pretty much an upgraded version of the Microsoft Surface Go .

This particular model packs a 10.5-inch (1920 x 1280) touch screen, an Intel Pentium 4425Y CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

In our Microsoft Surface Go 2 review, we liked its vivid display, sleek design, and excellent webcam. These attributes as well as its impressive 11 hours and 39-minute battery life earned it a 4 out of 5-star rating.

The Surface Go 2 we tested had a Core m3-8100Y processor and 8GB of RAM, which is fine for everyday tasks. If you want a tablet for more demanding workloads, we recommend the Surface Pro 7 with a Core i5 chip.

At 9.7 x 6.9 x 0.3 inches, this 1.2-pound tablet is about the same size and weight as the first-gen Surface Go (0.3 inches, 1.15 pounds). It's just a tad heavier than the Apple iPad Air (0.2 inches thick, 1 pounds).

The Surface Go 2 Type Cover keyboard has a 3.8 x 2.2-inch smooth and responsive touchpad. It's a bit small, but we had no issues navigating the web, pinch-to-zooming or two-finger scrolling.

As for connectivity, the Surface Go 2 is outfitted with a USB-C port, Surface Connect port (for charging and docking), microSD slot, and a headphone jack.

At just $429, this Surface Go 2 bundle is an incredible value if you're looking for an affordable tablet.