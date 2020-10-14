This LG Curved Gaming Monitor Dropped to $449 during Prime Day

Looking for a new gaming monitor for your battlestation? The LG 34GL750 34-inch Ultrawide IPS display (2560 X 1080) might just be the ticket. The massive display has a 21:9 aspect ratio featuring 144Hz refresh rate featuring sharp and colorful performance and affordable immersive curved monitor especially at 34% off this Prime Day.

The LG 34GL750 34-inch Ultrawide IPS display is on sale on $449 on Amazon. It's an exciting Prime Day deal for gamers and those looking for an affordable immersive gaming and multimedia experience.

LG 34GL750-B 34-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor: Was $549.99 now $459.99 The LG 34GL750-B 34-inch is a reasonably-priced gaming monitor with attractive specs and an immersive 34-inch ultrawide IPS screen. Thanks to Prime Day, the monitor is now under $500 making the ultrawide immersive experience more affordable. View Deal

Supporting both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync makes the LG34GL750-B 34-inch curved Gaming Monitor an affordable immersive gaming and multi-media monitor. Each of the previously mentioned technologies synchronizes the display with the attached system's GPU. And with a 144Hz refresh rate, dropped frames while gaming are a thing of the past.

With a sharp 2560 x 1080 resolution and 1-millisecond response time, games are smoothly rendered. The LG34GL750-B 34-inch Gaming Monitor covers 99% of the sRGB gamut producing vivid saturated colors.

For under $500 this is a Prime Day steal of a deal.

